    10 dead in building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

    Vikash Aiyappa

    Mumbai, Sep 21: 10 people have died in a building collapse at Bhiwandi in Maharastra on Monday.

    Five persons were rescued from the rubble ANI said while citing the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

    A child was pulled out alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The NDRF has been carrying out rescue operations and has managed to rescue many.

    Maharashtra Raigad building collapse: Consultant held, remanded to 5-day police custody

    Initial information suggested that 20 persons have been rescued by the locals after the building collapsed early this morning in the Patel compound area of the city.

