1 Naxal dead, another arrested during exchange of fire with police in Gumla

People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) area commander was shot dead by the police and another member of the group was arrested on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Gumla. The Gumla police made a small action team against PLFI. Exchange of fire took place between them in which the area commander was shot dead. AV Honkar, Deputy Inspector General, Ranchi said, "Yesterday night SP, Gumla got information that PLFI's area commander with his allies will execute his plans. The police made a small action team against the PLFI members. During the fight between the two groups, PLFI's area commander was shot dead. Another member was arrested." The area has been affected by PLFI's activities. The police was in search of the area commander for a long time. The operation by the police has been a successful step towards making the area Naxal-free.