While addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said, "BJP in its manifesto for Telangana elections 2018 promises to distribute 1 lakh cows in the state. Will they give one to me also? I promise I will keep it with the utmost respect, but the question is will they give? It is not a laughing matter, just think about it".