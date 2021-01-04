1 dead, several injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Visual of bus that overturned in Chhattisgarh's Surguja. (Photo/ANI)

Surguja (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 4 (ANI): A woman was killed and over a dozen people were injured when a bus carrying approximately 50 passengers overturned near Lakhanpur on the Ambikapur-Bilaspur National Highway in the early hours of Monday.

"Soon after the accident, villagers reached the spot and rescued the passengers trapped in the bus. The injured were admitted to Community Health Centre Lakhanpur and later 4 persons have been referred to Ambikapur Medical College as their condition became critical," said Shishir Kant Singh (TI) Lakhanpur.

As per the information, the bus was going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh carrying labourers from Naya Baradwar of Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh.

The driver reportedly lost the control and the bus overturned at Kunwarpur Village near Lakhanpur. (ANI)