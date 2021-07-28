1 Dead, 9 Missing After Flash Floods in Himachal's Lahaul Spiti

One person was killed and nine people went missing after a flash flood in Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Tozing Nullah in Udaipur sub-division of the district. The authorities are involved in rescue and relief operations. Heavy rainfall in various districts of Himachal Pradesh has wreaked havoc and affected the livelihood of the residents of the state. Movement on four national highways has been suspended due to incessant rainfall for the last two days.

Flash flood occurred in the Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul Spiti district on Tuesday at 8 pm. A man who was injured, 19-year-old Mohammad Altaaf was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Currently, disaster management and Indo-Tibetan Border Police teams are searching for missing persons. People living near low-lying areas are being safely evacuated.

Himachal Pradesh | One person was killed, another person injured, and 9 people went missing after flash flood in Tozing Nullah in Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul Spiti district last night, says SP Manav Verma pic.twitter.com/e4VaoAEoPv — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

District Disaster Management Authority Shimla said that a car parked alongside the road has been damaged after a landslide occurred on Vikas Nagar-Panthaghati road in the capital city. No other loss of life or property was reported from Shimla.

Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, said a 25-year-old woman and her minor son got washed away by Brahamganga river in Kullu. A video of the unfortunate incident has also gone viral on social media.

In Chamba district, a JCB helper was washed away in the flash floods triggered by heavy rains on the Chamba-Pathankot road. In Kinnaur district, 166 tourists who were stranded in Sangla have been rescued.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for Himachal Pradesh for today after reports of flash floods triggered by the cloud burst. The weather agency has predicted that Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba districts will receive rainfall today. An orange alert has been issued for July 29, July 30, and July 31.

