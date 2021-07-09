From 1.88 Lakh to About 40k: Dengue Cases, Deaths in India Down by Nearly 80% since 2017, Shows Data

Dengue cases and deaths in India have dropped by around 80 per cent between 2017 and 2020, official data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

As per the data analysed by CNN-News18, India reported 1.88 lakh cases of dengue in 2017 – highest in the last five years. In 2020, as the country was fighting with coronavirus pandemic, the dengue cases dropped to 39,419 – a reduction of 79 per cent.

Similarly, in 2017, India reported 325 deaths due to dengue – also highest since 2015. Last year, dengue deaths in India dropped to double digits for the first time since 2015. India reported 56 dengue deaths in 2020 – a drop of nearly 83 per cent since 2017, as per the data from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).

This year, till May 31, India reported 6,837 cases of dengue. Among the states, Tamil Nadu reported over 2,000 cases followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 900 cases each. Between January and May 31, two dengue deaths – one each in Kerala and Gujarat — have been reported in India.

Malaria cases, deaths register drop since 2017

Not just dengue, but malaria cases and deaths in India have also registered a drop during the same period. Malaria cases have come down from 8.44 lakh to 1.81 lakh between 2017 and 2020 – a reduction of over 78 per cent, as per NVBDCP data.

Similarly, malaria deaths have dropped from 194 to 63 during the same period – more than a 67 per cent drop. This year till March 31, while 18,568 cases of malaria were reported, the deaths recorded were 14.

Since 2018, the deaths due to malaria were less than 100 each year.

Both dengue and malaria are vector-borne diseases. While dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear and standing water, those of malaria thrive even in dirty water. The cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported during monsoon season — between July and November. However, even during the non-monsoon seasons, the cases are reported.

Dengue has killed 721 people between 2017 and 2020, while 444 fell victim to malaria in the same period.

