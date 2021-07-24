1,857 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 28,93,556 while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 36,352.

The day also saw 2,050 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,33,276.

Out of 1,857 new cases reported on Saturday, 551 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 560 discharges and only nine deaths.

The total number of active cases stood at 23,905.

Out of 29 deaths reported on Saturday, nine were from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada (4), Chikkamagaluru, Mandya and Mysuru (two each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 551, Dakshina Kannada 269, Mysuru 177, Udupi 129, Hassan 111, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,24,595, followed by Mysuru 1,72,020 and Tumakuru 1,17,424.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,00,419, followed by Mysuru 1,68,010 and Tumakuru 1,14,979.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,77,05,035 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,53,415 were on Saturday alone. PTI KSU APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR