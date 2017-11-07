1,500 metre champ Manangoi focused on Commonwealth Games

Nairobi, Nov 7 (IANS) World 1,500 metre champion Elijah Manangoi of Kenya is focused on being selected for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Despite being the top ranked athlete in the field, Manangoi will not take his foot off the pedal as he seeks to defend his fort against any external aggression, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Kenyan, who was 50th over 10k in the first leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series last weekend, said he will be happy to compete in his maiden Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

The Games are only open to countries that were formerly colonised by Britain with Rwanda and Mozambique the only exceptions.

"I intend to take part in the usual Diamond League where I want to win the Series this time round," he said on Tuesday.

"But the focus will be on the Commonwealth Games. It is the biggest in the season," he added.

But he has to attack Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's world record of 3:26.00 set in Rome on July 14, 1998.

"It is an amazing dream. But for me, I have to know my steps before running for the world record. It is important to focus on winning and the record may just fall in place," he added.

Manangoi said if selected, he will be happy to start his season in 2017 with the cross country, but says the level of competition for the Kenya team is high and all selected athletes must prove they are the best on the day.

