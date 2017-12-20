1,400 kg Gateway of India replica outshines at Bengaluru cake show

Cake replicas of Gateway of India monument weighing 1,400 kilograms and a huge Lord Buddha are drawing a large number of visitors to an annual cake exhibition in Bengaluru. Organisers said over 70 people worked on the cake sculpture which took almost a dozen days to complete. The Gateway of India cake installment is 11 feet tall and 15 feet wide. Nearly three dozen cakes, based on different themes like Pandas, snow castle, Indian classical music, Indian bride, dolls, minions were on display at the sugar art exhibition. Visitors admired the intricate work and efforts behind the creation of the cakes.