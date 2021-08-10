1,016 claims settled till Aug 5 under PMGKP scheme for health workers fighting Covid: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The government Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that as on August 5, 1016 claims have been settled and paid under a central insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid while 276 claims have either been withdrawn by the states and union territories or found ineligible.

Further, 111 claims are pending due to incomplete claim documents or delay in receipt of documents from states and union territories, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP): Insurance Scheme for Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19 was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of Covid patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Further, 'private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/ central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/UTs, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance/hospitals of central ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the scheme subject to fulfilment of the laid down conditions', the reply stated.

The scheme is being implemented through an insurance policy from New India Assurance Company Limited, a public sector insurance company under Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. Initially, the insurance policy had validity of 90 days which was extended twice and it finally ended on March 24, 2021 on the expiry of its validity.

Further, in view of the second wave and the ensuing lockdowns and other difficulties, the period of receipt of claims in respect of the policy was extended up to June 30, 2021.

In view of the fact that COVID-19 infection numbers started rising from April 2021, a conscious decision was taken to continue the benefits under the scheme by renewing the insurance policy on the same terms and conditions for a further period of 180 days with effect from April 24, 2021 with provision of another extension of 180 days, the reply said.

Deaths of eligible health workers between March 25 and April 23 are also covered under the scheme, the reply stated.

'As on August 5, 2021, 1016 claims have been paid, 276 claims have either been withdrawn by the states and UTs or found ineligible and 111 claims are pending on account of receipt of incomplete claim documents/delay in receipt of documents from states and UTs,' the minister's reply said. PTI PLB ZMN ZMN